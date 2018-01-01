ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
pwh-option4adjusted.jpg
NBA Golden State Warriors
Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Socks Accessories & Equipment Shoes
All NBA
FILTERS
Gender
Athlete
Team
Sport
Customise
Brand
Colour

Golden State Warriors Jerseys & Gear (69)

  • Golden State Warriors

Show up and show love for the team by the Bay with official Golden State Warriors jerseys and gear. Rock the royal blue and golden yellow of your favourite squad, and find authentic and swingman editions of jerseys and shorts to pair with Warriors hoodies, jackets and tees.

Sort By:

Stephen Curry City Edition Swingman Jersey (Golden State Warriors)

Men's Nike NBA Connected Jersey

CAD 130

Kevin Durant City Edition Swingman Jersey (Golden State Warriors)

Men's Nike NBA Jersey

CAD 130

Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors City Edition Nike Dry

Men's NBA T-Shirt

CAD 42
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD

Nike Air Force 1 Low Premium iD (Golden State Warriors)

Shoe

CAD 200

Kevin Durant Statement Edition Swingman Jersey (Golden State Warriors)

Men's Nike NBA Connected Jersey

CAD 130

Stephen Curry Statement Edition Swingman (Golden State Warriors)

Men's Nike NBA Connected Jersey

CAD 130

Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors Nike Dry

Men's NBA T-Shirt

CAD 48

Golden State Warriors Nike

Men's Fleece NBA Trousers

CAD 80

Golden State Warriors Nike

Men's Fleece NBA Hoodie

CAD 84

Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors Nike Dry

Men's NBA T-Shirt

CAD 48

Golden State Warriors City Edition Nike Classic99

Unisex NBA Hat

CAD 35

Kevin Durant Statement Edition Authentic (Golden State Warriors)

Men's Nike NBA Connected Jersey

CAD 240

Stephen Curry Statement Edition Authentic (Golden State Warriors)

Men's Nike NBA Connected Jersey

CAD 240

Kevin Durant Icon Edition Authentic (Golden State Warriors)

Men's Nike NBA Connected Jersey

CAD 240

Stephen Curry Icon Edition Authentic (Golden State Warriors)

Men's Nike NBA Connected Jersey

CAD 240

Golden State Warriors City Edition Nike Modern

Men's NBA Varsity Jacket

CAD 195
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD

Nike Air Force 1 High Premium iD (NBA)

Shoe

CAD 215
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD

Nike Air Force 1 High Premium iD (NBA)

Shoe

CAD 215
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD

Nike Air Force 1 High Premium iD (NBA)

Shoe

CAD 215
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD

Nike Air Force 1 High Premium iD (NBA)

Shoe

CAD 215
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD

Nike Air Force 1 High Premium iD (NBA)

Shoe

CAD 215
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD

Nike Air Force 1 High Premium iD (NBA)

Shoe

CAD 215
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD

Nike Air Force 1 High Premium iD (NBA)

Shoe

CAD 215

Golden State Warriors Nike Modern

Men's NBA Varsity Jacket

CAD 195

Golden State Warriors Nike Dry

Men's NBA Track Suit

CAD 150

Golden State Warriors Nike Therma Flex Showtime

Men's NBA Hoodie

CAD 185

Golden State Warriors Nike Dry

Men's NBA Track Suit

CAD 150

Golden State Warriors Nike Dry Showtime

Men's NBA Hoodie

CAD 120

Golden State Warriors Nike Statement Edition Authentic

Men's NBA Shorts

CAD 185

Golden State Warriors Nike Icon Edition Authentic

Men's NBA Shorts

CAD 185

Golden State Warriors Nike Modern

Women's NBA Cape

CAD 120
Sold Out

Golden State Warriors Nike Showtime

Men's NBA Trousers

CAD 120

Golden State Warriors Nike Hyper Elite

Men's Long-Sleeve NBA Top

CAD 110

Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors Nike Icon Edition Swingman Jersey

Men's NBA Jersey

CAD 130

Stephen Curry Association Edition Swingman Jersey (Golden State Warriors)

Men's Nike NBA Connected Jersey

CAD 130

Stephen Curry Icon Edition Swingman Jersey (Golden State Warriors)

Women's Nike NBA Connected Jersey

CAD 130

Draymond Green Icon Edition Swingman Jersey (Golden State Warriors)

Men's Nike NBA Connected Jersey

CAD 130

Golden State Warriors Nike Hyper Elite

Men's Long-Sleeve NBA Top

CAD 110

Golden State Warriors Nike Modern

Men's Long-Sleeve NBA Crew

CAD 100

Kevin Durant Association Edition Swingman Jersey (Golden State Warriors)

Men's Nike NBA Connected Jersey

CAD 130

Klay Thompson Golden State Warriors Nike Icon Edition Swingman Jersey

Men's NBA Jersey

CAD 130

Stephen Curry Icon Edition Swingman Jersey (Golden State Warriors)

Men's Nike NBA Connected Jersey

CAD 130

Golden State Warriors Nike Dry Hyper Elite

Men's Short-Sleeve NBA Top

CAD 100

Golden State Warriors Nike

Men's Fleece NBA Hoodie

CAD 84

Golden State Warriors Nike

Women's Sleeveless NBA Top

CAD 120

Golden State Warriors Nike City Edition Swingman

Men's NBA Shorts

CAD 100

Golden State Warriors Nike Association Edition Swingman

Men's NBA Shorts

CAD 100

Golden State Warriors Nike Icon Edition Swingman

Men's NBA Shorts

CAD 100

Golden State Warriors Nike City Edition

Men's NBA Trousers

CAD 80

Golden State Warriors Nike Leg-A-See

Women's NBA Tights

CAD 74

Golden State Warriors Nike

Men's Short-Sleeve NBA Top

CAD 84

Kevin Durant Nike Dry (NBA Player Pack)

Men's Basketball T-Shirt

CAD 55

Klay Thompson Nike Dry (NBA Player Pack)

Men's NBA T-Shirt

CAD 55

Stephen Curry Nike Dry (NBA Player Pack)

Men's Basketball T-Shirt

CAD 55

Draymond Green Golden State Warriors Nike Dry

Men's NBA T-Shirt

CAD 42

Golden State Warriors Nike Dry

Women's NBA T-Shirt

CAD 55

Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors Nike Dry

Women's NBA T-Shirt

CAD 42

Nike Dry NBA Warriors (Curry)

Men's Basketball T-Shirt

CAD 42

Nike Dry NBA Warriors (Durant)

Men's Basketball T-Shirt

CAD 42

Nike Dry NBA Warriors (Thompson)

Men's Basketball T-Shirt

CAD 42

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS JERSEYS & GEAR

Step up and show love for "Dub Nation" with official Golden State Warriors jerseys and gear from Nike. With a franchise history dating back to Philadelphia in 1946, the Warriors have revolutionised the way the game of basketball is played, and have become one of the most dominant forces in all of professional team sports. Choose from an assortment of Golden State Warriors jerseys, including authentic and swingman editions in multiple colourways, and find the versions that vibe with your personality and fan style. Layer up your favourite Golden State Warriors jerseys with Warriors shorts, t-shirts, hoodies and more, and be sure to check out the complete NBA collection of fan gear for the latest assortment of pro basketball apparel.

 

Customise a pair of sneakers in your team's colours with NIKEiD >>