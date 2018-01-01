ADDED TO CART
cortez_DG.jpg

NIKE CORTEZ A history in running. A future
in style. Bill Bowerman’s cult
classic combines comfort and
durability for the ultimate
everyday essential.

Gender
Shoes
  • Lifestyle (63)
  • Running (0)
  • Football (0)
  • Gym & Training (0)
  • Basketball (0)
  • Skateboarding (0)
  • More
Shoes (63)

(13)

Nike Classic Cortez

Women's Shoe

CAD 95

Nike Classic Cortez

Men's Shoe

CAD 105

Nike Classic Cortez

Men's Shoe

CAD 105

Nike Classic Cortez

Men's Shoe

CAD 105
(13)

Nike Classic Cortez

Women's Shoe

CAD 95

Nike Classic Cortez Nylon

Unisex shoe

CAD 95

Nike Classic Cortez

Men's Shoe

CAD 105

Nike Classic Cortez

Men's Shoe

CAD 105

Nike Classic Cortez Premium

Unisex shoe

CAD 140

Nike Classic Cortez

Men's Shoe

CAD 105

Nike Classic Cortez

Men's Shoe

CAD 105

Nike Cortez Basic Jewel QS

Men's Shoe

CAD 140
(1)

Nike Cortez Basic SL

Older Kids' Shoe

CAD 70

Nike Cortez Basic SL

Younger Kids' Shoe

CAD 65
(13)

Nike Classic Cortez

Women's Shoe

CAD 95
(13)

Nike Classic Cortez

Women's Shoe

CAD 95
(1)

Nike Classic Cortez KM QS

Men's Shoe

CAD 140

Nike Cortez Basic Jewel

Men's Shoe

CAD 105

Nike Cortez Basic Jewel

Men's Shoe

CAD 105
(10)

Nike Classic Cortez Nylon

Women's Shoe

CAD 95
(10)

Nike Classic Cortez Nylon

Women's Shoe

CAD 95
(10)

Nike Classic Cortez Nylon

Women's Shoe

CAD 95

Nike Classic Cortez Leather Premium

Men's Shoe

CAD 145

Nike Classic Cortez Leather Premium

Men's Shoe

CAD 145

Nike Classic Cortez Premium

Unisex shoe

CAD 140

Nike Classic Cortez Premium

Unisex shoe

CAD 140

Nike Classic Cortez Premium

Women's Shoe

CAD 95

Nike Classic Cortez Premium

Women's Shoe

CAD 95

Nike Classic Cortez Premium

Women's Shoe

CAD 95

Nike Classic Cortez Suede

Women's Shoe

CAD 120

Nike Classic Cortez Suede

Women's Shoe

CAD 120

Nike Cortez Basic SL

Older Kids' Shoe

CAD 70

Nike Cortez Basic SL

Older Kids' Shoe

CAD 70
(1)

Nike Classic Cortez SE

Men's Shoe

CAD 120
(1)

Nike Classic Cortez SE

Men's Shoe

CAD 105
(1)

Nike Classic Cortez SE

Men's Shoe

CAD 120
(1)

Nike Classic Cortez SE

Men's Shoe

CAD 120
(1)

Nike Classic Cortez SE

Men's Shoe

CAD 105
(1)

Nike Cortez SE

Women's Shoe

CAD 140
(1)

Nike Cortez SE

Women's Shoe

CAD 140
(1)

Nike Cortez SE

Women's Shoe

CAD 140
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD

Nike Cortez Premium iD

Men's Shoe

CAD 185
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD

Nike Cortez Premium iD

Men's Shoe

CAD 185
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD

Nike Cortez Premium iD

Men's Shoe

CAD 185
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD

Nike Cortez Premium iD

Men's Shoe

CAD 185
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD

Nike Cortez Premium iD

Men's Shoe

CAD 185
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD

Nike Cortez Premium iD

Men's Shoe

CAD 185
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD

Nike Cortez Premium iD

Women's Shoe

CAD 185
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD

Nike Cortez Premium iD

Women's Shoe

CAD 185
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD

Nike Cortez Premium iD

Women's Shoe

CAD 185
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD

Nike Cortez Premium iD

Women's Shoe

CAD 185
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD

Nike Cortez Premium iD

Women's Shoe

CAD 185
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD

Nike Cortez Premium iD

Women's Shoe

CAD 185
(10)

Nike Classic Cortez Nylon

Women's Shoe

CAD 95 CAD 66.99

Nike Cortez Classic LX

Women's Shoe

CAD 120 CAD 83.99

Nike Classic Cortez Premium

Women's Shoe

CAD 120 CAD 71.99
Nike Cortez Basic Jewel

Men's Shoe

CAD 105 CAD 73.99

Nike Classic Cortez Premium

Women's Shoe

CAD 120 CAD 71.99

Nike Classic Cortez Velvet

Women's Shoe

CAD 140 CAD 83.99

Nike Classic Cortez Velvet

Women's Shoe

CAD 140 CAD 83.99

NIKE CORTEZ SHOES

Designed by Bill Bowerman in 1972, The Nike Cortez was the first Nike track shoe to hit the shelves. Since then, it has evolved into a lifestyle shoe, designed to be lighter and more weatherproof than any other shoe. Explore all Nike Cortez styles for men, women and kids.

 

Shop all Sportswear styles >>