We’ve detected that your system does not have JavaScript enabled, which is required to purchase product and properly experience Nike.com.Please enable JavaScript in your browser and refresh the page.
2017/18 Chelsea FC Stadium Home
Men's Football Shirt
2017/18 Chelsea FC Vapor Match Home
Older Kids' Football Shirt
Younger Kids' Football Kit
Chelsea FC Tech Fleece Windrunner
Men's Hoodie
Chelsea FC Tech Fleece
Men's Joggers
Chelsea FC Authentic Windrunner
Men's Jacket
Chelsea FC Franchise
Men's Football Jacket
Chelsea FC Dri-FIT Squad
Men's Track Jacket
Men's Football Pants
Chelsea FC Dri-FIT Squad Drill
Men's Football Top
Older Kids' Football Track Suit
Chelsea FC Crest
Men's Sweatshirt Football Hoodie
Chelsea FC French Terry Authentic
Men's Sweatshirt
Chelsea FC
Men's Pants
Older Kids' Football Top
Older Kids' Football Pants
Chelsea FC Squad
Men's T-Shirt
Chelsea FC Stadium
Football Backpack
Chelsea FC AeroSwift Strike Drill
Chelsea FC Flex Strike
Chelsea FC Breathe Squad
Chelsea FC Dry Squad
Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
2017/18 Chelsea FC Stadium Third
2017/18 Chelsea FC Vapor Match Third
Women's Football Shirt
Baby and Toddler Football Kit
Chelsea FC AeroSwift Strike
Chelsea FC Dri-FIT Strike
Men's Football Shorts
Older Kids' Football Shorts
2017/18 Chelsea FC Stadium Home/Away/Third OTC
Football Socks
2017/18 Chelsea FC Stadium Away
2017/18 Chelsea FC Vapor Match Away
2017/18 Chelsea FC Stadium
Baby & Toddler Football Kit
Older Kids' Sweatshirt Hoodie
Men's Football Polo
2017/18 Chelsea FC Stadium Goalkeeper
Men's Long-Sleeve Football Shirt
Chelsea FC Modern Authentic Grand Slam
Men's Polo
Chelsea FC Mercurial Lite
Football Shinguards
Chelsea FC Skills
Football
Chelsea FC Supporters
Older Kids' Jacket
Younger/Older Kids' T-Shirt
Men's Short-Sleeve Football Top