{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>as roma","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"team:as roma|gated:fan gear:","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Fan Gear","facetValueId":"10046","facetValueName":"Fan Gear","facetValueGroupName":"Fan Gear","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Team","facetValueId":"10131","facetValueName":"AS Roma","facetValueGroupName":"Team","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Fan Gear","facetValueId":"10046","facetValueName":"","facetValueGroupName":"Fan Gear","facetCategory":true},{"facetName":"Team Global Football Club","facetValueId":"29664","facetValueName":"AS Roma","facetValueGroupName":"Team","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Team Global Football Club","facetValueId":"29664","facetValueName":"AS Roma","facetValueGroupName":"Team","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":41,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11508921","11599481","11324712","11508923","11530601","11500320","11396818","11536664","11536668","11536662","11536673","11509056","11536679","11384988","11571326","11324713","11396819","11384990","11536466","11922369","11932151","11536468","11932154","11922373","11525680","11049333","11541586","11525688","11534722","11536663","11536672","11384934","11932149","11932152","11599483","11536678","11536677","11932739","11534505","11536667","11985581","11625103","11530600","11665409","11932150","12016195","11599485","11625110","11571501","11987637","12004887","11192263","11534549","10936352","10936351","10921272","10921271","10674839","10921228"],"name":"AS Roma. Nike.com CA.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Fan Gear","facetValueId":"10046","facetValueName":"Fan Gear","facetValueGroupName":"Fan Gear","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Team","facetValueId":"10131","facetValueName":"AS Roma","facetValueGroupName":"Team","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Fan Gear","facetValueId":"10046","facetValueName":"","facetValueGroupName":"Fan Gear","facetCategory":true},{"facetName":"Team Global Football Club","facetValueId":"29664","facetValueName":"AS Roma","facetValueGroupName":"Team","facetCategory":false},{"facetName":"Team Global Football Club","facetValueId":"29664","facetValueName":"AS Roma","facetValueGroupName":"Team","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:gated"},"success":true}