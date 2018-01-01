{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>air max tavas","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"shoes:|collections:air max tavas","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetName":"Shoes","facetValueId":"31755","facetValueName":"","facetValueGroupName":"Shoes","facetCategory":true},{"facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"32986","facetValueName":"Air Max Tavas","facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":2,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["11063283","10870120"],"name":"Air Max Tavas Shoes. Nike.com CA.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetName":"Shoes","facetValueId":"31755","facetValueName":"","facetValueGroupName":"Shoes","facetCategory":true},{"facetName":"Sportswear Shoes - Style","facetValueId":"32986","facetValueName":"Air Max Tavas","facetValueGroupName":"Collections","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}