ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
Gender
Shoes Sports Bras Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Skirts & Dresses Surf & Swimwear Socks Accessories & Equipment

Air Max (31)

Sort By:
1 Colour

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 2

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 255
Coming Soon
1 Colour

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 2

Women's Running Shoe

CAD 255
6 Colours


(28)

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit

Women's Running Shoe

CAD 255
4 Colours

Nike Air VaporMax

Women's Running Shoe

CAD 235
6 Colours

Nike Air VaporMax

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 235
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
2 Colours

Nike Air Max 2017 iD

Women's Running Shoe

CAD 305
6 Colours

Nike Air VaporMax

Older Kids' Running Shoe

CAD 180
3 Colours

Nike Air Max Sequent 3

Younger Kids' Shoe

CAD 82
2 Colours

Nike Air VaporMax

Older Kids' Running Shoe

CAD 180
2 Colours

Nike Air Max Sequent 3

Older Kids' Running Shoe

CAD 95
6 Colours

Nike Air Max Sequent 3

Older Kids' Running Shoe

CAD 95
10 Colours

Nike Air Max Sequent 3

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 140
2 Colours


(2)

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit Moc

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 265
1 Colour


(3)

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit SE

Unisex Running Shoe

CAD 265
4 Colours


(1)

Nike Zoom Pegasus 34

Older Kids' Running Shoe

CAD 105
1 Colour


(69)

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 255
5 Colours


(3)

Nike Air Max 2017

Older Kids' Running Shoe

CAD 180
5 Colours


(52)

Nike Air Max 2017

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 255
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
2 Colours

Nike Air Max 2017 iD

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 305
10 Colours


(12)

Nike Air Max 2017

Women's Running Shoe

CAD 255
1 Colour

NIKE AIR VAPORMAX

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 235
7 Colours

Nike Air Max Fury

Women's Running Shoe

CAD 165
3 Colours


(2)

Nike Air Max Sequent 2

Older Kids' Running Shoe

CAD 105
2 Colours


(2)

Nike Air Max Sequent 2

Older Kids' Running Shoe

CAD 95
2 Colours


(4)

Nike Air Max Sequent 2

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 140
1 Colour

Nike Air Max 2017

Older Kids' Running Shoe

CAD 180
5 Colours


(5)

Nike Air Max Sequent 2

Women's Running Shoe

CAD 140 CAD 97.99
4 Colours


(2)

Nike Air Max Fury

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 165 CAD 114.99
2 Colours

Nike Air Max Fury

Older Kids' Running Shoe

CAD 120 CAD 83.99
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Zoom Pegasus 34

Older Kids' Running Shoe

CAD 105 CAD 73.99
2 Colours


(13)

Nike Air Max Sequent

Women's Running Shoe

CAD 140 CAD 97.99

NIKE AIR MAX RUNNING SHOES

Let your next run be in ultimate comfort with Nike Air Max running shoes. The Max Air technology offers maximum cushioning and ultimate comfort while still providing flexibility for a natural range of motion. The outsole is designed to distribute your weight more evenly for a smoother ride and enhanced traction. Shop the latest styles and patterns for men, women and kids. Browse Nike running accessories and clothing to complete your look. Check out all cushioned running shoes including LunarEpic, LunarGlide, LunarTempo, Zoom Vomero and more.

 

Customise your ride with NIKEiD >>

 