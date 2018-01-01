Shoes (53)

ADDED TO CART
AIR MAX 95

AIR MAX 95 Released in 1995, the rippled design and gradient
colour scheme proved unlike any other Nike silhouette.
The style was contrasted with layers of suede and mesh
and was set above the first-ever visible forefoot Air sole.

Nike Air Max 95 Essential

Men's Shoe

CAD 215

Nike Air Max 95 Premium SE

Men's Shoe

CAD 240
(20)

Nike Air Max 95 SneakerBoot

Men's Boot

CAD 265
Nike Air Max 95 LX

Women's Shoe

CAD 230

Nike Air Max 95 LX

Women's Shoe

CAD 230

Nike Air Max 95 LX

Women's Shoe

CAD 230
Nike Air Max 95 iD

Women's Shoe

CAD 265
Nike Air Max 95 iD

Women's Shoe

CAD 265
Nike Air Max 95 iD

Women's Shoe

CAD 265
Nike Air Max 95 iD

Women's Shoe

CAD 265
Nike Air Max 95 iD

Women's Shoe

CAD 265
Nike Air Max 95 iD

Women's Shoe

CAD 265
Nike Air Max 95 iD

Women's Shoe

CAD 265
Sold Out
Nike Air Max 95

Older Kids' Shoe

CAD 120

Nike Air Max 95

Older Kids' Shoe

CAD 120

Nike Air Max 95

Older Kids' Shoe

CAD 120

Nike Air Max 95

Older Kids' Shoe

CAD 120
Nike Air Max 95 NS GPX

Men's Shoe

CAD 240

Nike Air Max 95 Premium SE

Men's Shoe

CAD 240
Nike Air Max 95 Premium SE

Men's Shoe

CAD 240
NIKE AIR MAX 95 SHOES

Released in 1995, the Nike Air Max 95 was the first version to feature visible air in the forefoot. Today, the Air Max 95 offers a sleeker design with the plush cushioning of the original for comfort and breathability. Shop Nike Air Max 95 styles for men and women, or check out our other Air Max Styles, including the Air Max 1 and Air Max 90.

 

Customise your Air Max 95 shoes with NIKEiD >>