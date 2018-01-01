ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
mens-nike-air-max-90.jpg

AIR MAX 90 Following the Air Max 1, the Air Max 90 was quickly
recognised for its variety of vibrant colour schemes
chosen to highlight the visible Nike Air cushioning
in the heel.

Gender
Shoes
  • Lifestyle (30)
  • Running (0)
  • Football (0)
  • Gym & Training (0)
  • Basketball (0)
  • Skateboarding (0)
  • More
Sports Bras Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Skirts & Dresses Surf & Swimwear Socks Accessories & Equipment

Shoes (30)

Sort By:
3 Colours

Nike Air Max 90 LX

Women's Shoe

CAD 165
6 Colours


(9)

Nike Air Max 90 Essential

Men's Shoe

CAD 145
2 Colours


(4)

Nike Air Max 90 Premium

Men's Shoe

CAD 175
8 Colours


(24)

Nike Air Max 90 Ultra 2.0 Flyknit

Men's Shoe

CAD 215
1 Colour

Nike Air Max 90 Essential

Men's Shoe

CAD 145
5 Colours


(2)

Nike Air Max 90 NS SE

Women's Shoe

CAD 165
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Air Max 90 Big Logo

Men's Shoe

CAD 200
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
4 Colours

Nike Air Max 90 iD

Shoe

CAD 175
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
4 Colours

Nike Air Max 90 iD

Men's Shoe

CAD 175
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Air Max 90 iD

Women's Shoe

CAD 175
3 Colours

Nike Air Max 90 Ultra 2.0 LE

Older Kids' Shoe

CAD 130
3 Colours


(3)

Nike Air Max 90 Leather

Older Kids' Shoe

CAD 105
1 Colour

Nike Air Max 90 SE Leather

Older Kids' Shoe

CAD 105
1 Colour

Nike Air Max 90 SE Leather

Younger Kids' Shoe

CAD 82
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Air Max 90 Ultra 2.0

Older Kids' Shoe

CAD 120
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Air Max 90

Women's Shoe

CAD 145
1 Colour

Nike Air Max 90 Ultra 2.0

Older Kids' Shoe

CAD 120
3 Colours

Nike Air Max 90 Ultra 2.0

Men's Shoe

CAD 175
3 Colours

Nike Air Max 90 Ultra Mid Winter

Men's Shoe

CAD 200
2 Colours

Nike Air Max 90 Patent

Women's Shoe

CAD 175
2 Colours

Nike Air Max 90 Leather

Men's Shoe

CAD 165
2 Colours


(2)

Nike Air Max 90 Leather

Toddler Shoe

CAD 60
2 Colours

Nike Air Max 90 Leather

Younger Kids' Shoe

CAD 82
2 Colours

Nike Air Max 90 Mesh

Younger Kids' Shoe

CAD 82
1 Colour

Nike Air Max 90 Mesh

Baby & Toddler Shoe (1.5-9.5)

CAD 60
2 Colours

Nike Air Max 90 Ultra Mid Winter SE

Men's Shoe

CAD 200 CAD 139.99
1 Colour


(3)

Nike Air Max 90 Leather

Older Kids' Shoe

CAD 105 CAD 90.99
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Air Max 90 Ultra 2.0 SI

Women's Shoe

CAD 190 CAD 132.99
1 Colour


(19)

Nike Air Max 90 Premium

Women's Shoe

CAD 175 CAD 121.99
1 Colour

Nike Air Max 90 Mesh

Older Kids' Shoe

CAD 105 CAD 73.99

NIKE AIR MAX 90 SHOES

Released in 1990, the Nike Air Max 90 featured a larger volume of encapsulated inert gas to improve on the original Air Max 1. Today, the Air Max 90 still features the visible Max Air unit, with durable leather and mesh upper for comfort and support. Find Nike Air Max 90 styles for men, women and kids, or shop additional Air Max styles, including the Air Max 1 and Air Max 95.

 

Customise your Air Max 90 shoes with NIKEiD >>