Shoes (16)

womens-air-max-1.jpg

AIR MAX 1 Visible Air. Iconic style. A revolution in Air that
started it all refreshed in modern colourways
and finishes to match your look.

Sports Bras Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Skirts & Dresses Surf & Swimwear Socks Accessories & Equipment

AIR MAX 1 SHOES

Show love for the one that started a sneaker revolution and add a classic to your rotation with a pair of Air Max 1 trainers. Before and leading up to the creation of the Air Max 1, Nike designer Tinker Hatfield became heavily inspired by the Pompidou Centre in Paris, France. As one of the most polarizing architectural structures in the world, the Pompidou Centre was and is infamous for its exposure and celebration of typically internal building elements. Perhaps drawing on that as inspiration, Hatfield designed the Air Max 1 with a visible air pocket in the heel of the shoe, making it the first of its kind to showcase the Nike Air technology that had traditionally been housed and hidden in previous sneaker models. Introduced in 1987, the Air Max 1 set the tone and the stage for the progression of the Air Max line and continues to remain a streetwear staple with releases of both new and classic colours. Shop Air Max 1 shoes for men, women, boys and girls, and be sure to explore the entire collection of Nike Air Max trainers for the latest selection of signature footwear.

 

Customise a pair of Air Max 1 shoes with NIKEiD.