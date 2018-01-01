Shoes (76)

Gender
NIKE AIR FORCE 1 SHOES
Introduced in 1982, the Nike Air Force 1 was the first basketball shoe to feature Nike Air, revolutionising the game while rapidly gaining traction around the world, from the hardwood to the blacktop to the core of hip-hop culture. Today the Air Force 1 stays true to its roots with soft, springy cushioning and a massive midsole, but the Nike Air technology takes a back seat to the shoe's status as an icon. Check out the Nike Air Force 1 Low, Nike Air Force 1 Mid and Nike Air Force 1 High. You’ll find Nike Air Force 1 shoes for men, women and kids.