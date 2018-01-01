ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
Gender
Shoes
  • Lifestyle (76)
  • Running (0)
  • Football (0)
  • Gym & Training (0)
  • Basketball (1)
  • Skateboarding (0)
  • More
Sports Bras Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Skirts & Dresses Surf & Swimwear Socks Accessories & Equipment

Shoes (76)

Sort By:
2 Colours


(34)

Nike Air Force 1 '07

Men's Shoe

CAD 120
4 Colours


(2)

Nike Air Force 1 07 LV8 Suede

Men's Shoe

CAD 140
1 Colour


(13)

Nike Air Force 1 '07

Women's Shoe

CAD 120
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours

Nike Air Force 1 Low Premium iD

Women's Shoe

CAD 200
5 Colours


(1)

Nike Air Force 1 07

Men's Shoe

CAD 120
3 Colours


(11)

Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07

Men's Shoe

CAD 125
2 Colours


(4)

Nike Air Force I 06

Infant/Toddler Shoe

CAD 50
2 Colours


(7)

Nike Air Force 1

Older Kids' Shoe (3-6)

CAD 88
1 Colour

Nike AF1 Sage XX

Women's Shoe

CAD 165
1 Colour

Nike AF1 Explorer XX

Women's Shoe

CAD 200
1 Colour


(1)

Nike AF1 Lover XX

Women's Shoe

CAD 165
1 Colour

Nike AF1 Rebel XX

Women's Shoe

CAD 215
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours

Nike Air Force 1 Mid iD

Women's Shoe

CAD 160
7 Colours


(3)

Nike SF Air Force 1 Mid

Women's Boot

CAD 215
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Air Force 1 '07 Patent

Women's Shoe

CAD 120
3 Colours


(1)

Nike Air Force 1 '07 Low Premium

Women's Shoe

CAD 145
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours

Nike Air Force 1 Low iD

Men's Shoe

CAD 145
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Air Force 1 Mid iD

Men's Shoe

CAD 160
5 Colours


(2)

Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE

Women's Shoe

CAD 140
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours

Nike Air Force 1 Low iD

Women's Shoe

CAD 145
5 Colours

Nike Air Force 1

Toddler Shoe

CAD 50
1 Colour

Nike Air Force 1 LV8

Baby & Toddler Shoe

CAD 60
1 Colour

Nike Air Force 1 LV8

Younger Kids' Shoe

CAD 75
2 Colours

Nike Air Force 1 LV8

Shoe

CAD 100
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours

Nike Air Force 1 Low Premium iD

Men's Shoe

CAD 200
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Air Force 1 High iD

Men's Shoe

CAD 165
3 Colours


(2)

Nike SF Air Force 1

Men's Boot

CAD 240
3 Colours

Nike Air Force 1 High '07 LV8 Suede

Men's Shoe

CAD 145
6 Colours


(7)

Nike SF Air Force 1 Mid OBJ

Men's Shoe

CAD 215
3 Colours

Nike Air Force 180

Men's Shoe

CAD 190
3 Colours

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX

Women's Shoe

CAD 160
1 Colour


(13)

Nike Air Force 1 High 07 LV8

Men's Shoe

CAD 145
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Air Force 1 High SE

Women's Shoe

CAD 145
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Air Force 1 High iD

Women's Shoe

CAD 165
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07

Women's Shoe

CAD 125
3 Colours


(2)

Nike Air Force 1 Low 07 LV8

Men's Shoe

CAD 140
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Nike Air Force 1 Low iD

Shoe

CAD 145
1 Colour

Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro

Men's Shoe

CAD 175
2 Colours

Nike Air Force 1 Foamposite Cupsole

Men's Shoe

CAD 265
6 Colours


(5)

Nike SF Air Force 1 Hi

Men's Boot

CAD 265
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Air Force 1 Pinnacle QS

Older Kids' Shoe

CAD 110
1 Colour

Nike Air Force 1 Pinnacle QS

Younger Kids' Shoe

CAD 95
1 Colour

Nike Air Force 1 Pinnacle QS

Baby & Toddler Shoe

CAD 65
1 Colour


(1)

Nike SF Air Force 1 LNY QS

Men's Shoe

CAD 240
Sold Out
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Nike Air Force 1 High Premium iD (NBA)

Shoe

CAD 215
1 Colour

Nike Air Force 1 '07 LNY

Men's Shoe

CAD 175
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
7 Colours

Nike Air Force 1 Low Premium iD (Golden State Warriors)

Shoe

CAD 200
2 Colours

Nike SF Air Force 1 Mid

Older Kids' Shoe

CAD 165
2 Colours


(6)

Nike Air Force 1 LV8

Older Kids' Shoe

CAD 100
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Air Force 1 Mid iD

Older Kids' Shoe

CAD 135
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Air Force 1 Mid iD

Older Kids' Shoe

CAD 135
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Air Force 1 High WB

Older Kids' Shoe

CAD 110
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Air Force 1 High iD

Older Kids' Shoe

CAD 140
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Air Force 1 High iD

Older Kids' Shoe

CAD 140
1 Colour

Nike Air Force 1 Pinnacle QS

Older Kids' Shoe

CAD 110
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Air Force 1 Low iD

Older Kids' Shoe

CAD 130
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Air Force 1 Low iD

Older Kids' Shoe

CAD 130
1 Colour

Nike SF Air Force 1

Women's Boot

CAD 240
2 Colours


(1)

Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE Premium

Women's Shoe

CAD 140
1 Colour


(3)

Nike SF Air Force 1 Hi Ibex

Men's Boot

CAD 280

NIKE AIR FORCE 1 SHOES

Introduced in 1982, the Nike Air Force 1 was the first basketball shoe to feature Nike Air, revolutionising the game while rapidly gaining traction around the world, from the hardwood to the blacktop to the core of hip-hop culture. Today the Air Force 1 stays true to its roots with soft, springy cushioning and a massive midsole, but the Nike Air technology takes a back seat to the shoe's status as an icon. Check out the Nike Air Force 1 Low, Nike Air Force 1 Mid and Nike Air Force 1 High. You’ll find Nike Air Force 1 shoes for men, women and kids.

 

Customise your Air Force 1 shoes with NIKEiD >>