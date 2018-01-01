NIKE METCON 4 iD
CREATE YOUR FAVOURITE TRAINING SHOE
The Metcon 4 iD Training Shoe provides a strong, stable base, flexible support and extreme durability for a wide range of training activities, from sprints and sled pushes to lifting and rope climbing. Make it yours with colours, outsole graphics and a personal iD.
Power your workouts from the ground up by adding a motivational graphic to the clear outsole.
Bring your shoe to life piece by piece with an assortment of classic Nike colours.
Get your name, dates or a short personal message embroidered on the heel tab.
This edition of the Metcon is more durable than any other. An innovative, textured print reinforces the shoe from toe to heel—so it won't wear out before you do.
A drop-in midsole is firmer in the heel and softer in the forefoot, which provides stability for lifting and flexible cushioning for sprints and short runs.
A flat, stable platform helps you feel connected to the ground during explosive lifts and high-intensity training.
• Offset: 4mm
• Flywire cables offer lightweight support when and where you need it
• Heel counter reduces drag on wall exercises
• Heel clip stabilises your foot during side-to-side movements
• Mesh on the heel and ankle help keep your feet cool
• Sticky rubber in the forefoot provides excellent traction for sled pushes
• Textured rubber wraps up the midfoot for durability during rope exercises