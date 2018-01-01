KOBE A.D. iD
You are a signature athlete, and this is your season. Start it strong in your signature Kobe A.D. iD, customised with your team colours and a unique logo that represents who you are and where you play.
Represent your team in your signature colours. Cover every part of your shoe in one colour, or mix and match for a truly unique look.
To give your shoe a signature look, add your number to the heel and your initials to the top of the tongue in a premium embroidered font. Then add your name or an inspirational message to the inside of the tongue.
The solid-colour, translucent and glow-in-the-dark options deliver multi-directional traction on indoor courts, while the extra-durable rubber (XDR) provides exceptional grip for outdoor play.
- Ultralight, durable multi-layer mesh for breathable support
- Flywire cables offer lightweight support when and where you need it
- Full-length Lunarlon foam and heel Nike Zoom Air for responsive cushioning
- Flex grooves in the midsole let your foot move naturally
- Forefoot inner sleeve for snug, sock-like fit