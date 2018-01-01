ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart

REQUEST TIMED OUT

Please refresh your browser to continue.

Available for
00
:
00
:
00
:
00
TIME EXPIRED
The buying window for this shoe is closed.

NIKE DUNK HIGH iD

Shoe
CAD 160
Choose Edit Design below to add a design
Spark your creativity with these designs.

This product is custom-made and shipped to you in 4 weeks or less.

No-Cost returns on all orders, within 30 days.

Need Help? Contact us with questions about NIKEiD.

DESIGN YOUR OWN DUNK

The legacy lives on in the Nike Dunk High iD Shoe, featuring the same comfortable fit, premium leather and iconic style that made the original famous in the 1980s. Bring this classic up to speed with vibrant colours and a unique personal iD.

COLOUR THE UPPER

Choose the colours of every part of your shoe, from the Swoosh to the laces.

MIX UP THE MIDSOLE

Outsole colours range from Gum Brown to University Red. Choose one that fits your personality and style.

LEAVE YOUR MARK

Add meaningful words or numbers—like your name or a special date—to the inside tongue.

Countries of Origin: China