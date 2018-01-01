ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.Size: Qty: @
Subtotal
You have no items in your cart
DESIGN YOUR OWN DUNK
The legacy lives on in the Nike Dunk High iD Shoe, featuring the same comfortable fit, premium leather and iconic style that made the original famous in the 1980s. Bring this classic up to speed with vibrant colours and a unique personal iD.
Choose the colours of every part of your shoe, from the Swoosh to the laces.
Outsole colours range from Gum Brown to University Red. Choose one that fits your personality and style.
Add meaningful words or numbers—like your name or a special date—to the inside tongue.