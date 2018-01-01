00
00
00
00
TIME EXPIRED
NIKE AIR PRESTO iD
Shoe
CAD 215
Choose Edit Design below to add a design
CUSTOMISED COMFORT
Originally released in 2000, the Nike Air Presto was created as a kind of T-Shirt for the foot, with a comfortable foot-hugging elastic upper. Its minimalism and snug support made it a favourite of both runners and collectors. Now you can make it your own by choosing materials, colours and a personal iD.
MIX UP YOUR UPPER
Deck out your bootie with exciting material options: Choose from the traditional solid or inverse mesh in a range of colours.
CUSTOMISE YOUR COLOURS
Design your shoe with a spectrum of solid and fade colour options to match your style and personality.
MAKE IT PERSONAL
On the lateral side of the shoe, add your name, favourite numbers or an inspirational message in the colour of your choice.
MORE DETAILS
-
Foam midsole with Nike Air cushioning for a comfortable ride
- Rubber outsole for durable traction
Countries of Origin: Vietnam