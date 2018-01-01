ADDED TO CART
NIKE AIR PRESTO iD

Shoe
CAD 215
CUSTOMISED COMFORT

Originally released in 2000, the Nike Air Presto was created as a kind of T-Shirt for the foot, with a comfortable foot-hugging elastic upper. Its minimalism and snug support made it a favourite of both runners and collectors. Now you can make it your own by choosing materials, colours and a personal iD.

MIX UP YOUR UPPER

Deck out your bootie with exciting material options: Choose from the traditional solid or inverse mesh in a range of colours.

CUSTOMISE YOUR COLOURS

Design your shoe with a spectrum of solid and fade colour options to match your style and personality.

MAKE IT PERSONAL

On the lateral side of the shoe, add your name, favourite numbers or an inspirational message in the colour of your choice.

    Foam midsole with Nike Air cushioning for a comfortable ride
  • Rubber outsole for durable traction
Countries of Origin: Vietnam