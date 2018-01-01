A FORCE TO BE RECKONED WITH

Taking design cues from military field boots, the Nike SF Air Force 1 LNY QS Men's Shoe delivers a fresh silhouette to the legendary franchise.

Benefits

Leather and textile construction for durability

Removable ankle straps allow versatile styling

Air-Sole cushioning for lightweight comfort

Rubber outsole for durability and traction

Air Force 1 Origins

Transcending foot coverage since 1982, this once hoops shoe was named after Air Force One—the aircraft that carries the US President. It was the first basketball shoe to house Nike Air, revolutionising the game for players such as Moses Malone and Charles Barkley while rapidly gaining traction around the world, from the hardwood to the tarmac to the core of hip-hop culture. Today, the Air Force 1 stays true to its roots with soft, springy cushioning and a massive midsole, but the Nike Air technology takes a back seat to the shoe's status as an icon.