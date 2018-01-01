ADDED TO CART
Nike SF Air Force 1 LNY QS Men's Shoe
Nike SF Air Force 1 LNY QS

Men's Shoe

CAD 240
Style: AO9385-100 White/Metallic Gold/White
This product will be available soon. Check back often to be one of the first to get it.

A FORCE TO BE RECKONED WITH


Taking design cues from military field boots, the Nike SF Air Force 1 LNY QS Men's Shoe delivers a fresh silhouette to the legendary franchise.


Benefits

  • Leather and textile construction for durability
  • Removable ankle straps allow versatile styling
  • Air-Sole cushioning for lightweight comfort
  • Rubber outsole for durability and traction

    • Air Force 1 Origins

    Transcending foot coverage since 1982, this once hoops shoe was named after Air Force One—the aircraft that carries the US President. It was the first basketball shoe to house Nike Air, revolutionising the game for players such as Moses Malone and Charles Barkley while rapidly gaining traction around the world, from the hardwood to the tarmac to the core of hip-hop culture. Today, the Air Force 1 stays true to its roots with soft, springy cushioning and a massive midsole, but the Nike Air technology takes a back seat to the shoe's status as an icon.
    Country of Origin: Vietnam