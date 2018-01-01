UNLIMITED FREEDOM



Designed for short training runs, the Nike Free RN Motion Flyknit 2017 Men's Running Shoe helps condition your feet for race day. It features the ultra-flexible and innovative Free sole for a nearly barefoot feel. Leaving traditional laces behind, the simple two-strap system creates a fashion-forward look—so you can look good, feel good and run freely.

Foot-Hugging Feel

Upgraded with a mid-height cuff, Nike Flyknit fabric provides a snug, sock-like feel from your ankle to your toes. Eliminating the pressure caused by traditional laces, two cross-over mesh straps provide a snug fit all over the top of your foot. The design makes the shoe breathable, helping to let air flow, so your feet stay cool.

Supportive Cushioning

Two layers of foam—softer directly underfoot and slightly firmer around the outsole—provide the perfect combination of comfort and support for a smooth stride.

Natural Movement

The Nike Free sole provides the feel of a minimalist running shoe. It moves with you, mimicking the movement of your foot by expanding and contracting with every landing and push-off, for a natural feel.

More Details

Single seam on the inside of the heel for a smooth feel

Rounded heel is made to roll with the ground as you stride

Foam outsole with rubber in the toe and heel for durability

Weight: 232 grams approx. (men's size 9)

Offset: 4mm

Flyknit Origins

Nike Flyknit technology was inspired by feedback from runners craving a shoe with the snug (and virtually unnoticed) fit of a sock. Nike embarked on a four-year mission with teams of programmers, engineers and designers to create the technology needed to make the knit upper with static properties for structure and durability. Then the precise placement of support, flexibility and breathability—all in one layer—was refined. The result is a featherweight, form-fitting and virtually seamless upper. This unprecedented precision maximises performance while reducing the material waste of traditional cut and sew by an average of 60%. The equivalent of six recycled plastic bottles are used in every pair of Flyknit shoes, saving millions of kilos of material from reaching landfills.

Nike Free Origins

After learning that Stanford athletes had been training barefoot, three of Nike's most innovative and creative employees set out to develop a shoe that felt natural and weightless, similar to bare feet. The team spent four years studying the biomechanics of runners' feet in motion. The results yielded a profound understanding of the foot's natural landing angle, pressure and toe position, allowing Nike designers to build an unconventional and flexible running shoe from the inside out.