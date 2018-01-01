ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
Nike Free RN Motion Flyknit 2017 Men's Running Shoe
Touch and hold to zoom
  • Nike Free RN Motion Flyknit 2017 Men's Running Shoe
  • Nike Free RN Motion Flyknit 2017 Men's Running Shoe
  • Nike Free RN Motion Flyknit 2017 Men's Running Shoe
  • Nike Free RN Motion Flyknit 2017 Men's Running Shoe
  • Nike Free RN Motion Flyknit 2017 Men's Running Shoe
  • Nike Free RN Motion Flyknit 2017 Men's Running Shoe

Nike Free RN Motion Flyknit 2017

Men's Running Shoe

CAD 200 CAD 139.99
Style: 880845-400 Ocean Fog/Blue Tint/Chlorine Blue
00
DAY
:
00
HR
:
00
MIN
:
00
SEC
.
0

This product will be available soon. Check back often to be one of the first to get it.

LOG IN NO ACCESS FOUND ATTENTION!
Sign in with your Nike.com account to unlock this product. Your email or password was entered incorrectly. There’s been an error processing your access code. Please re-enter and try again.
Or, if you've scored an access code, enter it below.
You don't have access to this product. If you've scored an access code, enter it below. OR
Try your Nike+ login
Get Help

Notify Me

We’re sorry, your selection is not available online. Please enter your name and email and we’ll notify you as soon as it’s in stock.

Nike Free RN Motion Flyknit 2017 Men's Running Shoe
Nike Free RN Motion Flyknit 2017
Men's Running Shoe
Colour: Ocean Fog/Blue Tint/Chlorine Blue
Qty: 1 @ CAD 200 CAD 139.99
SIZE
Not ?

Thank You

Error

Sorry, an error occured and we were unable to submit your notification request.

Free standard delivery on orders over $125.

  • Standard deliveries arrive in 3–11 days; we deliver 5 days a week.
  • You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

Some Exclusions Apply. Learn more about Nike.com delivery options and returns policy.

UNLIMITED FREEDOM


Designed for short training runs, the Nike Free RN Motion Flyknit 2017 Men's Running Shoe helps condition your feet for race day. It features the ultra-flexible and innovative Free sole for a nearly barefoot feel. Leaving traditional laces behind, the simple two-strap system creates a fashion-forward look—so you can look good, feel good and run freely.


Foot-Hugging Feel

Upgraded with a mid-height cuff, Nike Flyknit fabric provides a snug, sock-like feel from your ankle to your toes. Eliminating the pressure caused by traditional laces, two cross-over mesh straps provide a snug fit all over the top of your foot. The design makes the shoe breathable, helping to let air flow, so your feet stay cool.


Supportive Cushioning

Two layers of foam—softer directly underfoot and slightly firmer around the outsole—provide the perfect combination of comfort and support for a smooth stride.


Natural Movement

The Nike Free sole provides the feel of a minimalist running shoe. It moves with you, mimicking the movement of your foot by expanding and contracting with every landing and push-off, for a natural feel.


More Details

  • Single seam on the inside of the heel for a smooth feel
  • Rounded heel is made to roll with the ground as you stride
  • Foam outsole with rubber in the toe and heel for durability
  • Weight: 232 grams approx. (men's size 9)
  • Offset: 4mm

    • Flyknit Origins

    Nike Flyknit technology was inspired by feedback from runners craving a shoe with the snug (and virtually unnoticed) fit of a sock. Nike embarked on a four-year mission with teams of programmers, engineers and designers to create the technology needed to make the knit upper with static properties for structure and durability. Then the precise placement of support, flexibility and breathability—all in one layer—was refined. The result is a featherweight, form-fitting and virtually seamless upper. This unprecedented precision maximises performance while reducing the material waste of traditional cut and sew by an average of 60%. The equivalent of six recycled plastic bottles are used in every pair of Flyknit shoes, saving millions of kilos of material from reaching landfills.


    Nike Free Origins

    After learning that Stanford athletes had been training barefoot, three of Nike's most innovative and creative employees set out to develop a shoe that felt natural and weightless, similar to bare feet. The team spent four years studying the biomechanics of runners' feet in motion. The results yielded a profound understanding of the foot's natural landing angle, pressure and toe position, allowing Nike designers to build an unconventional and flexible running shoe from the inside out.
    Country of Origin: Vietnam