THE AIR ICON, UPDATED

The Nike Air Max 97 shook up the running world with its revolutionary full-length Nike Air unit. The Nike Air Max 97 Ultra '17 LX Women's Shoe remasters the original design with a lightweight construction for everyday comfort. It delivers a luxe look with suede and velvet materials.

Product Features

Suede, velvet and synthetic leather upper

Foam sole with Max Air cushioning for comfort

Durable rubber outsole

Nike Air Max Origins

Nike's revolutionary Air-Sole unit made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. In 1987, the Nike Air Max 1 debuted with visible air in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air-Sole comfort—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Nike Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking colour combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.