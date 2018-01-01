THE AIR ICON, UPDATED
The Nike Air Max 97 shook up the running world with its revolutionary full-length Nike Air unit. The Nike Air Max 97 Ultra '17 LX Women's Shoe remasters the original design with a lightweight construction for everyday comfort. It delivers a luxe look with suede and velvet materials.
Product Features
Nike Air Max Origins
Nike's revolutionary Air-Sole unit made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. In 1987, the Nike Air Max 1 debuted with visible air in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air-Sole comfort—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Nike Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking colour combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.
Country of Origin: Vietnam