20 YEARS OF AN ICON

The Nike Air Max 97 Older Kids' Shoe revisits the iconic original with sleek design lines and lightweight cushioning.

Benefits

Mesh with leather and synthetic overlays for breathability and durability

Max Air cushioning for lightweight comfort

Rubber sole for durability and traction

Nike Air Max Origins

Nike's revolutionary Air-Sole unit made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. In 1987, the Nike Air Max 1 debuted with visible air in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air-Sole comfort—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Nike Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking colour combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.