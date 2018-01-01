ADDED TO CART
Nike Air Max 97 Older Kids' Shoe
Nike Air Max 97

Older Kids' Shoe

CAD 175
Style: 918890-001 Metallic Silver/White/Varsity Red
This product will be available soon. Check back often to be one of the first to get it.

Nike Air Max 97 Older Kids' Shoe
Nike Air Max 97
Older Kids' Shoe
Colour: Metallic Silver/White/Varsity Red
Qty: 1 @ CAD 175
Free standard delivery on orders over $125.

  • Standard deliveries arrive in 3–11 days; we deliver 5 days a week.
  • You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

Some Exclusions Apply. Learn more about Nike.com delivery options and returns policy.

20 YEARS OF AN ICON


The Nike Air Max 97 Older Kids' Shoe revisits the iconic original with sleek design lines and lightweight cushioning.


Benefits

  • Mesh with leather and synthetic overlays for breathability and durability
  • Max Air cushioning for lightweight comfort
  • Rubber sole for durability and traction

    • Nike Air Max Origins

    Nike's revolutionary Air-Sole unit made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. In 1987, the Nike Air Max 1 debuted with visible air in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air-Sole comfort—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Nike Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking colour combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.
    Country of Origin: Vietnam