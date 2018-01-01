ADDED TO CART
Air Jordan 3 Retro OG Men's Shoe
Air Jordan 3 Retro OG

Men's Shoe

CAD 265
Style: 854262-001 Black/Cement Grey/White/Fire Red
This product will be available soon. Check back often to be one of the first to get it.

Air Jordan 3 Retro OG Men's Shoe
Air Jordan 3 Retro OG
Men's Shoe
Colour: Black/Cement Grey/White/Fire Red
THE ICON, ELEVATED.


The Air Jordan 3 Retro OG Men's Shoe celebrates the iconic 1988 Tinker Hatfield design.


Product Details

  • Genuine leather, synthetic leather or textile upper depending on colour
  • Foam midsole with visible Air unit in the heel
  • Encapsulated Air unit in the forefoot
  • Rubber outsole
    • Country of Origin: China