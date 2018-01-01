ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
Air Jordan 13 Retro Men's Shoe
Touch and hold to zoom
  • Air Jordan 13 Retro Men's Shoe
  • Air Jordan 13 Retro Men's Shoe
  • Air Jordan 13 Retro Men's Shoe
  • Air Jordan 13 Retro Men's Shoe
  • Air Jordan 13 Retro Men's Shoe
  • Air Jordan 13 Retro Men's Shoe

Air Jordan 13 Retro

Men's Shoe

CAD 255
Style: 414571-042 Black/Altitude Green
Size Chart
SIZE
Save to Wish List
Share
LOG IN NO ACCESS FOUND ATTENTION!
Sign in with your Nike.com account to unlock this product. Your email or password was entered incorrectly. There’s been an error processing your access code. Please re-enter and try again.
Or, if you've scored an access code, enter it below.
You don't have access to this product. If you've scored an access code, enter it below. OR
Try your Nike+ login
Get Help

Notify Me

We’re sorry, your selection is not available online. Please enter your name and email and we’ll notify you as soon as it’s in stock.

Air Jordan 13 Retro Men's Shoe
Air Jordan 13 Retro
Men's Shoe
Colour: Black/Altitude Green
Qty: 1 @ CAD 255
SIZE
Not ?

Thank You

Error

Sorry, an error occured and we were unable to submit your notification request.

Free standard delivery on orders over $125.

  • Standard deliveries arrive in 3–11 days; we deliver 5 days a week.
  • You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

Some Exclusions Apply. Learn more about Nike.com delivery options and returns policy.

A CLASSIC, REINVENTED.


The Air Jordan 13 Retro Men's Shoe celebrates the original with court-inspired cushioning and classic design details. 


Benefits

  • Genuine leather, synthetic leather or textile upper depending on colourway
  • Foam midsole with encapsulated Zoom Air units in the heel and forefoot
  • Shank plate
  • Rubber outsole

    • Air Jordan Origins

    Since his game-winning shot that brought the National Championship to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, setting a new standard for performance and style, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will while capturing the imagination of fans worldwide. Ever evolving, ever at the pinnacle of imagination, the Air Jordan line is the ultimate in basketball footwear.
    Country of Origin: China