A CLASSIC, REINVENTED.

The Air Jordan 13 Retro Men's Shoe celebrates the original with court-inspired cushioning and classic design details.

Benefits

Genuine leather, synthetic leather or textile upper depending on colourway

Foam midsole with encapsulated Zoom Air units in the heel and forefoot

Shank plate

Rubber outsole

Air Jordan Origins

Since his game-winning shot that brought the National Championship to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, setting a new standard for performance and style, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will while capturing the imagination of fans worldwide. Ever evolving, ever at the pinnacle of imagination, the Air Jordan line is the ultimate in basketball footwear.