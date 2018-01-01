ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.Size: Qty: @
Subtotal
You have no items in your cart
A CLASSIC, REINVENTED.
The Air Jordan 13 Retro Men's Shoe celebrates the original with court-inspired cushioning and classic design details.
Benefits
Air Jordan OriginsSince his game-winning shot that brought the National Championship to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, setting a new standard for performance and style, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will while capturing the imagination of fans worldwide. Ever evolving, ever at the pinnacle of imagination, the Air Jordan line is the ultimate in basketball footwear.