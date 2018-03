BE LIKE MIKE

The Air Jordan I was designed for a player who ignited the court and changed the league forever. Inspired by the popular Gatorade flavour, this Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Grape' Men's Shoe pays homage to the original '91 'Like Mike' campaign that captured the world.

Benefits

Leather for comfortable support

Foam cushioning with Air-Sole unit in the heel

Rubber cupsole