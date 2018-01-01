ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
Gender

Running Clothing (262)

Sort By:


(6)
1 Colour


(6)

Nike Challenger

Men's 5" (12.5cm approx.) Running Shorts

59,90 лв.
1 Colour

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Running Capris

159 лв.


(5)
3 Colours


(5)

Nike Utility

Men's Running Trousers

159 лв.


(2)
12 Colours


(2)

Nike Dri-FIT Medalist

Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top

129 лв.
2 Colours

Nike Run Division Elevate 2-in-1

Women's 3" (8 cm approx.) Running Shorts

99,90 лв.


(1)
4 Colours


(1)

Nike Eclipse

Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts

89,90 лв.


(1)
4 Colours


(1)

Nike Distance

Men's Lined Running Shorts

79,90 лв.


(1)
4 Colours


(1)

Nike Eclipse

Women's 3" (7.5cm approx.) Running Shorts

79,90 лв.


(15)
4 Colours


(15)

Nike

Men's Boxer Briefs (2 Pack)

69,90 лв.
11 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Miler Cool

Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top

69,90 лв.
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Tailwind

Women's Running Tank

69,90 лв.
4 Colours

Nike Miler

Women's Running Tank

49,90 лв.


(7)
2 Colours


(7)

Nike Dri-FIT Phenom

Men's 29" (73.5cm approx.) Running Trousers

139 лв.


(19)
2 Colours


(19)

Nike Rival

Women's High-Support Sports Bra

109 лв.
3 Colours

Nike Pacer

Women's High-Support Sports Bra

109 лв.


(1)
3 Colours


(1)

Nike

Women's Running Crops

109 лв.
6 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Rise 365

Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top

79,90 лв.
5 Colours

Nike Elevate

Women's 3" (8 cm approx.) Running Shorts

69,90 лв.


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Elevate

Women's 5" (12.5cm approx.) Running Shorts

69,90 лв.
1 Colour

Nike (London 2018)

Women's Running T-Shirt

59,90 лв.
3 Colours

Nike Miler

Women's Running Tank

59,90 лв.
3 Colours

Nike Challenger

Men's 7" (18cm approx.) Lined Running Shorts

59,90 лв.
4 Colours

Nike

Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top

39,90 лв.


(6)
6 Colours


(6)

Nike Swift

Men's 27" (68.5cm approx.) Running Trousers

199 лв.
4 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Element

Men's Long-Sleeve Half-Zip Running Top

109 лв.
1 Colour

Nike Run Division

Women's Running Bodysuit

169 лв.


(1)
3 Colours


(1)

Nike Epic Lux

Women's 21.5" (54.5cm approx.) Running Crops

159 лв.
2 Colours

Nike AeroSwift

Women's Running Shorts

129 лв.
1 Colour

Nike Power

Women's Running Tights

119 лв.
5 Colours

Nike Flex Stride 2-in-1

Men's 5" (12.5cm approx.) Running Shorts

89,90 лв.
3 Colours

Nike Flex Stride

Men's 9" (23cm approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts

89,90 лв.


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT Tailwind

Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top

79,90 лв.


(1)
3 Colours


(1)

Nike Rise 365

Men's Sleeveless Running Top

69,90 лв.
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Miler

Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top

59,90 лв.


(7)
2 Colours


(7)

Nike Swift

Women's 27" (68.5cm approx.) Running Trousers

199 лв.


(2)
3 Colours


(2)

Nike

Women's Running Jacket

159 лв.


(2)
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Epic Lux

Women's Running Tights (Plus Size)

169 лв.


(2)
2 Colours


(2)

Nike Tech

Men's 28.5" (72.5cm approx.) Running Tights

119 лв.
2 Colours

Nike Essential

Women's Running Trousers

119 лв.
6 Colours

Nike Flex Stride

Men's 2-in-1 Running Shorts

89,90 лв.


(1)
3 Colours


(1)

Nike Run Division Rise 365

Men's Sleeveless Running Top

79,90 лв.
2 Colours

Nike Miler

Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top

69,90 лв.
6 Colours

Nike Miler

Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top

59,90 лв.


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Essential

Women's 28.5" (72.5cm approx.) Running Tights

79,90 лв.


(4)
1 Colour


(4)

Nike Modern Tempo

Women's 3" (7.5cm approx.) Running Shorts

69,90 лв.


(2)
1 Colour


(2)

Nike City

Men's 27.5" (70cm approx.) Running Trousers

159 лв.
1 Colour

Nike Relay

Women's Long-Sleeve Running Top

89,90 лв.


(2)
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Miler

Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top

59,90 лв.


(3)
1 Colour


(3)

Nike Power Essential

Men's Running Tights

89,90 лв.


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

Nike AeroSwift

Men's 2" (5cm approx.) Running Shorts

129 лв.


(4)
1 Colour


(4)

Nike Dri-FIT Knit

Men's Long-Sleeve Running Top

139 лв.
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Run Club (Paris)

Women's T-Shirt

59,90 лв.
2 Colours

Nike Essential

Men's Running Jacket

139 лв.
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT NRC (NYC)

Women's Running T-Shirt

59,90 лв.


(3)
1 Colour


(3)

Nike Dri-FIT Run Club

Women's T-Shirt

59,90 лв.


(1)
3 Colours


(1)

Nike AeroSwift

Men's 4" (10cm approx.) Running Shorts

129 лв.


(3)
2 Colours


(3)

Nike Challenger

Men's 7" (18cm approx.) Running Shorts

59,90 лв.


(2)
1 Colour


(2)

Nike Dri-FIT Knit

Women's Long-Sleeve Running Top

139 лв.
Sold Out
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Run Club (Berlin)

Men's T-Shirt

59,90 лв.
1 Colour

Nike Dri-FIT Run Club (Berlin)

Women's T-Shirt

59,90 лв.

RUNNING CLOTHING

Nike running clothing includes tops and bottoms for running in all kinds of weather. Nike Dri-FIT technology in our running clothing pulls sweat away from your body for faster evaporation to keep you drier and more focused on your run. Some styles are also insulated and water-resistant to help keep you warm and dry on cold, rainy days. Nike running clothing and Nike+ Run Club Training Plans are designed to help you run your best, whatever your goals and distance. If you are doing a marathon race check out our marathon race collection for all the gear you need to run your best. Shop our entire selection of Nike running clothes, available for men, women and kids.

 

Shop all running styles >>