ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
Boys Clothing
Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Surf & Swimwear Socks
FILTERS
Size Range
Sport
Best For
Fit
Collections
Brand
Colour
Size

Boys' Clothing (448)

Sort By:
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear Windrunner

Older Kids' (Boys') Jacket

169 лв.
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

49,90 лв.
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Older Kids' (Boys') Gilet

149 лв.
4 Colours

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner

Older Kids' (Boys') Hoodie

159 лв.
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

39,90 лв.
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts

119 лв.
INSTACOOL TOPS
Shop now
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts

49,90 лв.
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Older Boys' Camo Shorts

59,90 лв.
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

49,90 лв.
1 Colour

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

39,90 лв.
3 Colours

Nike

Older Kids' (Boys') 8" (20.5cm approx.) Training Shorts

59,90 лв.
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Challenger

Older Kids' (Boys') 6" (15cm approx.) Running Shorts

49,90 лв.
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT

Older Boys' Training Shorts

49,90 лв.
3 Colours

Nike Air Max

Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts

89,90 лв.
3 Colours

Nike Sportswear Two-Piece

Older Kids' (Boys') Track Suit

89,90 лв.
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

49,90 лв.
3 Colours

Nike Brushed-Fleece Cuffed

Older Boys' Sweatpants

59,90 лв.
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

49,90 лв.
2 Colours

Nike Air

Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts

59,90 лв.
2 Colours

Nike Air Max

Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers

109 лв.
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts

59,90 лв.
5 Colours

Nike Air

Older Kids' (Boys') Hoodie

109 лв.
2 Colours

Nike Air Max

Older Kids' (Boys') Hoodie

149 лв.
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear

Older Kids' (Boys') JDI T-Shirt

49,90 лв.
2 Colours

Nike Air

Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers

89,90 лв.
2 Colours

Nike Air

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

39,90 лв.


(2)
2 Colours


(2)

Nike Dri-FIT Elite

Older Kids' (Boys') Basketball Shorts

69,90 лв.
4 Colours

Nike Air

Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt

49,90 лв.


(11)
8 Colours


(11)

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece

Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers

139 лв.
3 Colours

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner

Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie

159 лв.


(1)
3 Colours


(1)

Nike Sportswear Windrunner

Older Kids' (Boys') Jacket

129 лв.
3 Colours

Nike YA76 Brushed Fleece Pullover

Older Boys' Hoodie

69,90 лв.
3 Colours

Nike Brushed Fleece Full-Zip

Older Boys' Hoodie

79,90 лв.


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Air

Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers

89,90 лв.
2 Colours

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Bomber

Older Kids' (Boys') Jacket

169 лв.
1 Colour

Nike Flex

Older Kids' (Boys') 6" (15cm approx.) Running Shorts

49,90 лв.


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Older Kids' Football Track Suit

119 лв.


(5)
1 Colour


(5)

Nike Pro

Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts

49,90 лв.
5 Colours

2017/18 FC Barcelona Stadium Home

Older Kids' Football Shirt

139 лв.
1 Colour

Nike Pro HyperCool Compression

Older Kids' (Boys') Top

49,90 лв.


(1)
2 Colours


(1)

2016/17 FC Barcelona Stadium Home/Away/Third/Goalkeeper

Older Kids' Football Shorts

69,90 лв.


(1)
6 Colours


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Older Kids' Football Pants

69,90 лв.
1 Colour

2017/18 Galatasaray S.K. Stadium Home

Older Kids' Football Shirt

139 лв.


(2)
5 Colours


(2)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Older Kids' Football Shorts

29,90 лв.
1 Colour

2017/18 FC Barcelona Stadium Home

Younger Kids' Football Kit

129 лв.
1 Colour

2016/17 Paris Saint-Germain Stadium Home

Older Kids' Football Shirt

139 лв.


(1)
3 Colours


(1)

2017/18 Chelsea FC Stadium Home

Older Kids' Football Shirt

139 лв.
1 Colour

2016/17 Manchester City FC Stadium Home

Older Kids' Football Shirt (XS-XL)

139 лв.


(1)
4 Colours


(1)

Nike Breathe

Older Kids' (Boys') Training Top

59,90 лв.
2 Colours

2017/18 FC Barcelona Stadium Home/Away

Older Kids' Football Shorts

69,90 лв.
1 Colour

2017/18 Paris Saint-Germain Stadium Home

Older Kids' Football Shirt

139 лв.
1 Colour

Inter Milan Warm-Up

Older Kids' Football Warm-Up

199 лв.


(1)
7 Colours


(1)

Nike Dri-FIT

Older Kids' Football Drill Top

69,90 лв.


(2)
4 Colours


(2)

Nike Dri-FIT Academy

Older Kids' Football Top

29,90 лв.
1 Colour

2016/17 Paris Saint-Germain Stadium Home

Younger Kids' Football Kit (3-8)

129 лв.
1 Colour

2017/18 Chelsea FC Stadium Home

Younger Kids' Football Kit

129 лв.
1 Colour

2017/18 FC Barcelona Stadium Home

Baby Football Kit

119 лв.
2 Colours

2016/17 FC Zenit Stadium Home/Away

Older Kids' Football Shirt

139 лв.


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

2017/18 FC Barcelona Stadium Away

Older Kids' Football Shirt

139 лв.
1 Colour

2017/18 Galatasaray S.K. Stadium Home

Baby Football Kit

119 лв.

BOYS' CLOTHING

Gear up for your next season or find something for everyday wear with boys’ clothing from Nike. Shop a variety of styles, including boys’ shirts, shorts, pants and more. Many of our performance styles feature Dri-FIT technology to help keep you comfortable and dry by wicking away sweat. Find the perfect footwear to match by shopping our selection of kids’ shoes or browse all Nike kids’ clothing.

 

Shop all boys' styles >>