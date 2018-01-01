NIKE-VOETBALSCHOENEN VOOR KUNSTGRAS (2)

We hebben gedetecteerd dat JavaScript is uitgeschakeld op jouw systeem. JavaScript moet ingeschakeld zijn om producten te kunnen kopen op Nike.com en voor optimale weergave van de website. Schakel JavaScript in je browser in en vernieuw de pagina.

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>soccer/football>customise with nikeid>artificial grass","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"shoes:|sport:soccer/football|custom:customise with nikeid|surface:artificial grass","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Surface","facetName":"Global Football Surfaces","facetValueId":"10778","facetValueName":"Artificial Grass","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":2,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12473815","12473836"],"name":"Personaliseer met NikeiD Synthetische ondergrond Voetbal Schoenen. Nike.com BE.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Surface","facetName":"Global Football Surfaces","facetValueId":"10778","facetValueName":"Artificial Grass","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}