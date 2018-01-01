NIKE-VOETBALSCHOENEN VOOR KUNSTGRAS (2)

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>shoes>soccer/football>customise with nikeid>artificial grass","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"shoes:|sport:soccer/football|custom:customise with nikeid|surface:artificial grass","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Surface","facetName":"Global Football Surfaces","facetValueId":"10778","facetValueName":"Artificial Grass","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":2,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12473815","12473836"],"name":"Personaliseer met NikeiD Synthetische ondergrond Voetbal Schoenen. Nike.com BE.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Custom","facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2000","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Sport","facetValueId":"10698","facetValueName":"Soccer/Football","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Custom","facetValueId":"2025","facetValueName":"Customise with NIKEiD","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Surface","facetName":"Global Football Surfaces","facetValueId":"10778","facetValueName":"Artificial Grass","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
GRATIS VERZENDING.
Bij NikePlus krijg je gratis standaardverzending bij iedere bestelling.
Zorg voor een goede uitrusting en wees voorbereid met de laatste stijlen Nike-voetbalschoenen voor kunstgras. Ze zijn uitgevoerd met een lichtgewicht onderkant met korte noppen voor een ultieme grip. Deze kunstgrasschoenen bieden de vereiste demping, pasvorm en stabiliteit voor maximale prestaties op kunstgrasvelden.