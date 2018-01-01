ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
FreeShipping.png

FREE DELIVERY.

Get free standard delivery on every order with NikePlus.

Learn more.
30DayFreeReturns.png

FREE RETURNS.

Return whatever you don't love within 30 days.

Learn more.

CLICK AND COLLECT

Select a convenient location to pick up your order.

Learn more.

STUDENTS NOW GET 10% OFF.

Learn more.
Men
Shoes Compression & Nike Pro Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets & Gilets Trousers & Tights Tracksuits Shorts Surf & Swimwear Socks Accessories & Equipment
FILTERS
Sport
Brand
Athlete
Colour
Fit
Best For
Size

MEN’S BASKETBALL CLOTHING (347)

  • Basketball

Sort By:
3 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT Hyper Elite

Men's Sleeveless Basketball Top

50 €
3 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT

Men's 11" (28cm approx.) Basketball Shorts

35 €
2 Colours

Nike Dri-FIT LeBron

Men's Sleeveless Basketball Top

60 €
3 Colours

Nike AeroSwift

Men's 9" (23cm approx.) Basketball Shorts

65 €


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

Nike Breathe Elite

Men's Long-Sleeve Basketball Top

45 €
5 Colours

Nike HBR

Men's 9" (23cm approx.) Basketball Shorts

25 €
6 Colours

Nike Breathe Elite

Men's Sleeveless Basketball Top

35 €
6 Colours

Nike DNA

Men's 10" (25.5cm approx.) Basketball Shorts

45 €
2 Colours

Nike Showtime

Men's Basketball Jacket

80 €


(1)
4 Players Available


(1)

Draymond Green Icon Edition Swingman Jersey (Golden State Warriors)

Men's Nike NBA Connected Jersey

80 €


(1)
1 Player Available


(1)

Kobe Bryant Icon Edition Authentic (Los Angeles Lakers)

Men's Nike NBA Connected Jersey

200 €
1 Player Available

Kobe Bryant Association Edition Authentic (Los Angeles Lakers)

Men's Nike NBA Connected Jersey

200 €


(3)
2 Colours


(3)

Nike Therma Flex Showtime

Men's Basketball Full-Zip Hoodie

100 €
1 Colour

Nike Finals Association

Men's NBA Jacket

240 €
1 Colour

Kevin Durant All-Star Edition Authentic Jersey

Men's Jordan NBA Connected Jersey

200 €
1 Colour

LeBron James All-Star Edition Authentic Jersey

Men's Jordan NBA Connected Jersey

200 €
1 Colour

LeBron James All-Star Edition Authentic Jersey

Men's Jordan NBA Connected Jersey

200 €
1 Colour

Russell Westbrook All-Star Edition Authentic Jersey

Men's Jordan NBA Connected Jersey

200 €
1 Colour

Stephen Curry All-Star Edition Authentic Jersey

Men's Jordan NBA Connected Jersey

200 €
1 Colour

Stephen Curry All-Star Edition Authentic Jersey

Men's Jordan NBA Connected Jersey

200 €
1 Colour

Kobe Bryant All-Star Edition Authentic Jersey

Men's Jordan NBA Connected Jersey

200 €
1 Colour

Kobe Bryant All-Star Edition Authentic Jersey

Men's Jordan NBA Connected Jersey

200 €
1 Colour

Michael Jordan All-Star Edition Authentic Jersey

Men's Jordan NBA Connected Jersey

200 €
1 Colour

Michael Jordan All-Star Edition Authentic Jersey

Men's Jordan NBA Connected Jersey

200 €
1 Colour

Kevin Durant All-Star Edition Authentic Jersey

Men's Jordan NBA Connected Jersey

200 €
1 Colour

Russell Westbrook All-Star Edition Authentic Jersey

Men's Jordan NBA Connected Jersey

200 €
1 Player Available

Kawhi Leonard Icon Edition Authentic (San Antonio Spurs)

Men's Nike NBA Connected Jersey

180 €
Sold Out
2 Players Available

Stephen Curry Icon Edition Authentic (Golden State Warriors)

Men's Nike NBA Connected Jersey

180 €


(1)
1 Player Available


(1)

Cleveland Cavaliers Icon Edition Authentic (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Men's Nike NBA Connected Jersey

180 €
1 Player Available

Dirk Nowitzki Icon Edition Authentic (Dallas Mavericks)

Men's Nike NBA Connected Jersey

180 €
1 Player Available

Kemba Walker Icon Edition Authentic Jersey (Charlotte Hornets)

Men's Jordan NBA Connected Jersey

180 €
2 Players Available

Lonzo Ball Icon Edition Authentic (Los Angeles Lakers)

Men's Nike NBA Connected Jersey

180 €
1 Player Available

Russell Westbrook Icon Edition Authentic (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Men's Nike NBA Connected Jersey

180 €
1 Player Available

Kawhi Leonard Statement Edition Authentic (San Antonio Spurs)

Men's Nike NBA Connected Jersey

180 €
1 Player Available

LeBron James Statement Edition Authentic (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Men's Nike NBA Connected Jersey

180 €
1 Player Available

Stephen Curry Statement Edition Authentic (Golden State Warriors)

Men's Nike NBA Connected Jersey

180 €
1 Player Available

Lonzo Ball City Edition Authentic Jersey (Los Angeles Lakers)

Men's Nike NBA Connected Jersey

180 €


(1)
1 Player Available


(1)

Kyrie Irving Icon Edition Authentic Jersey (Boston Celtics)

Men's Nike NBA Connected Jersey

180 €
1 Colour

Cleveland Cavaliers Nike Modern

Men's NBA Varsity Jacket

140 €
1 Colour

Golden State Warriors Nike Modern

Men's NBA Varsity Jacket

140 €
1 Colour

Toronto Raptors Nike Modern

Men's NBA Varsity Jacket

140 €
Sold Out
1 Colour

Boston Celtics City Edition Nike Modern

Men's NBA Varsity Jacket

140 €
1 Colour

Philadelphia 76ers City Edition Nike Modern

Men's NBA Varsity Jacket

140 €
1 Colour

Cleveland Cavaliers City Edition Nike Modern

Men's NBA Varsity Jacket

140 €
1 Colour

Golden State Warriors City Edition Nike Modern

Men's NBA Varsity Jacket

140 €
1 Colour

Toronto Raptors City Edition Nike Modern

Men's NBA Varsity Jacket

140 €
1 Colour

Chicago Bulls Nike Dry

Men's NBA Track Suit

120 €
2 Colours

Golden State Warriors Nike Dry

Men's NBA Track Suit

120 €
1 Player Available

Michael Jordan Association Edition Swingman Jersey (Chicago Bulls)

Men's Nike NBA Connected Jersey

120 €
1 Colour

Chicago Bulls Nike Therma Flex Showtime

Men's NBA Hoodie

110 €
Sold Out
1 Colour

Cleveland Cavaliers Nike Therma Flex Showtime

Men's NBA Hoodie

110 €
1 Colour

Golden State Warriors Nike Therma Flex Showtime

Men's NBA Hoodie

110 €
1 Colour

Oklahoma City Thunder Nike Icon Edition Authentic

Men's NBA Shorts

100 €


(1)
1 Colour


(1)

San Antonio Spurs Nike Icon Edition Authentic

Men's NBA Shorts

100 €
1 Colour

Toronto Raptors Nike Icon Edition Authentic

Men's NBA Shorts

100 €
1 Colour

Golden State Warriors Nike Icon Edition Authentic

Men's NBA Shorts

100 €
1 Colour

Indiana Pacers Nike Icon Edition Authentic

Men's NBA Shorts

100 €
1 Colour

Chicago Bulls Nike Statement Edition Authentic

Men's NBA Shorts

100 €
1 Colour

Cleveland Cavaliers Nike Statement Edition Authentic

Men's NBA Shorts

100 €
1 Colour

Golden State Warriors Nike Statement Edition Authentic

Men's NBA Shorts

100 €