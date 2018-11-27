TASCHEN & RUCKSÄCKE FÜR KINDER (27)

Wir haben dein System geprüft und festgestellt, dass JavaScript, das zum Kaufen von Produkten und für eine ordnungsgemäße Darstellung von Nike.com notwendig ist, nicht aktiviert ist. Please enable JavaScript in your browser and refresh the page.

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>accessories and equipment>bags / backpacks>kids","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"accessories and equipment:bags / backpacks|search collection:kids","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Accessories and Equipment","facetName":"Accessories and Equipment","facetValueId":"31646","facetValueName":"Bags / Backpacks","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Accessories and Equipment","facetValueId":"31646","facetValueName":"Bags / Backpacks","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":27,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12611096","12235630","12235010","12235112","12117936","12323550","11228909","11598649","11236494","11805518","11236501","11574534","11570901","12538127","12551531","12296146","11643049","12437217","11561159","11064407","11078210","11078202","11574559","12472388","12373366","12235025","12472397"],"name":"Kaufe Taschen und Rucksäcke für Kinder.. Nike.com BE.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Accessories and Equipment","facetName":"Accessories and Equipment","facetValueId":"31646","facetValueName":"Bags / Backpacks","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Accessories and Equipment","facetValueId":"31646","facetValueName":"Bags / Backpacks","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}