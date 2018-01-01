KIDS' BACKPACKS & BAGS (16)

Whether you're carrying books or sports gear, you'll find what you need with Nike kids' backpacks, bags and rucksacks. Choose from classic backpacks ideal storing books or folders for school, drawstring bags to carry a few essentials or duffel bags for a full training day or weekend trips. Keep everything organised in versatile and durable bags featuring spacious storage for spare kids' hoodies, breathable mesh pockets, zip pockets and padded straps for comfortable wear. Your young athlete can go from studying at school to training on the field with everything they need to get the job done in their kids' backpacks and bags.

VERSATILE BACKPACKS FOR THE STYLISH YOUNG ATHLETES

Finding the right storage for your young athlete's unique fashion sense with a variety of colour and styles available in kids' bags and backpacks. Head to and from the gym with kids' running or Huarache shoes safely stored in a separate compartment from clean clothes or a smart phone. Also, find bags with pockets featuring water-resistant coating to protect gear from rainy weather. Nike kids' backpacks and bags come in styles for both boys and girls and pair nicely with Nike clothing such as kids' tracksuits, tops, pants and zip ups.

