TASCHEN & RUCKSÄCKE FÜR KINDER (27)

{"response":{"templateType":"segmentedgrid","sortOption":"productscore","searchPageName":"nikecom>pw>accessories and equipment>bags / backpacks>kids","pageCount":1,"searchList2":"accessories and equipment:bags / backpacks|search collection:kids","dymPresent":false,"templateTypeShort":"standard","contentSearchType":"products","selectedFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Accessories and Equipment","facetName":"Accessories and Equipment","facetValueId":"31646","facetValueName":"Bags / Backpacks","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Accessories and Equipment","facetValueId":"31646","facetValueName":"Bags / Backpacks","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"commerceEnabled":true,"isRedirect":false,"totalResults":27,"pageType":"productgrid","searchTerm":null,"inWallContentCards":[],"productIds":["12611096","12235630","12235010","12235112","12117936","12323550","11228909","11598649","11236494","11805518","11236501","11574534","11570901","12538127","12551531","12296146","11643049","12437217","11561159","11064407","11078210","11078202","11574559","12472388","12373366","12235025","12472397"],"name":"Kaufe Taschen und Rucksäcke für Kinder.. Nike.com AT.","hasTouts":false,"allFacets":[{"facetValueGroupName":"Accessories and Equipment","facetName":"Accessories and Equipment","facetValueId":"31646","facetValueName":"Bags / Backpacks","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":"Search Collection","facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Accessories and Equipment","facetValueId":"31646","facetValueName":"Bags / Backpacks","facetCategory":false},{"facetValueGroupName":null,"facetName":"Search Collection","facetValueId":"2102","facetValueName":"Kids","facetCategory":false}],"currentPage":1,"searchProp17":"productgrid:standard"},"success":true}
KOSTENLOSE LIEFERUNG.
Kostenlose Standardlieferung für alle Bestellungen mit NikePlus
Taschen und Rucksäcke für Kinder sind unverzichtbare Essentials in der Schule, beim Sport und in der Freizeit. Unsere Modelle überzeugen mit Staufächern für sämtliche Gelegenheiten: nasse Schwimmbekleidung, schlammige Turnschuhe oder Schulbücher und Federtasche.