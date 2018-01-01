ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
Customise with NIKEiD
Gender

Shoes (45)

Sort By:
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
4 Colours

Nike Air Max 90 iD

Shoe

AED 759
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
3 Colours

Nike Air Force 1 Low Premium iD

Shoe

AED 629
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
3 Colours

Nike Air Max 1 iD

Shoe

AED 669
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Air Max 90 iD

Women's Shoe

AED 759
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours

Nike Air Force 1 Low iD

Women's Shoe

AED 629
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Air Max 1 iD

Men's Shoe

AED 669
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours

Nike Air Force 1 Low iD

Men's Shoe

AED 629
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
4 Colours

Nike Air Max 90 iD

Men's Shoe

AED 759
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Air Max 1 iD

Women's Shoe

AED 669
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Air Max 95 iD

Men's Shoe

AED 1,049
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours

Nike Air Max 95 iD

Women's Shoe

AED 1,049
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Air Huarache iD

Women's Shoe

AED 579
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
6 Colours

Nike Air Force 1 Mid iD

Women's Shoe

AED 629
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
2 Colours

Nike Air Zoom Mariah Flyknit Racer iD

Men's Shoe

AED 989
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Nike Air Zoom Mariah Flyknit Racer iD

Shoe

AED 989
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
2 Colours

Nike Air Max 2017 iD

Men's Running Shoe

AED 1,199
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Nike Air Max 2017 iD

Running Shoe

AED 1,199
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Nike Air Max 2017 iD

Men's Running Shoe

AED 1,199
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
2 Colours

Nike Air Max 2017 iD

Women's Running Shoe

AED 1,199
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
4 Colours

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit Moc 2 iD

Women's Running Shoe

AED 1,029
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD


(2)

Nike Air Presto iD

Shoe

AED 839
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
4 Colours

Nike Air Force 1 High Premium iD

Shoe

AED 699
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
3 Colours

Nike Air Force 1 Mid Premium iD

Shoe

AED 669
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Air Force 1 High iD

Men's Shoe

AED 649
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Nike Air Force 1 High iD

Shoe

AED 649
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
4 Colours

Nike Alpha Air Clipper ’17 iD

Men's Baseball Boot

AED 629
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
2 Colours

Nike Alpha Air Clipper ’17 iD

Men's Baseball Boot

AED 629
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
3 Colours

Nike Alpha Air Clipper ’17 iD

Men's Baseball Boot

AED 629
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
3 Colours

Nike Alpha Air Clipper ’17 iD

Men's Baseball Boot

AED 629
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
3 Colours

Nike Alpha Air Clipper ’17 iD

Men's Baseball Boot

AED 629
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Air Force 1 Mid iD

Older Kids' Shoe

AED 449
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Air Force 1 Mid iD

Older Kids' Shoe

AED 449
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 2 iD

Men's Running Shoe

AED 1,029
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
2 Colours

Nike Air Zoom Mariah Flyknit Racer iD

Women's Shoe

AED 989
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Air Huarache iD

Men's Shoe

AED 579
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
4 Colours

Nike Air Huarache iD

Shoe

AED 579
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Nike Air Max 1 iD

Shoe

AED 669
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Air Force 1 High iD

Women's Shoe

AED 649
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Air Force 1 Mid iD

Men's Shoe

AED 629
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Nike Air Force 1 Mid iD

Shoe

AED 629
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
1 Colour

Nike Air Force 1 Low iD

Shoe

AED 629
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Air Force 1 High iD

Older Kids' Shoe

AED 519
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Air Force 1 High iD

Older Kids' Shoe

AED 519
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Air Force 1 Low iD

Older Kids' Shoe

AED 429
CUSTOMISE CUSTOMISE IT WITH NIKEiD
5 Colours

Nike Air Force 1 Low iD

Older Kids' Shoe

AED 429